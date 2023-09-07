Ezrela and Lara: Say hello to Indian origin contestants on HYBE's survival program The Debut: Dream Academy

Recently, HYBE announced a tie-up with Geffen Records to create a global girl group with some international contestants and therein they are courting 20 trainees! Some are from Brazil, the US, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Sweden, Switzerland, Belarus and more! Out of them, there are 2 Indian-origin contestants named Ezrela and Lara!

Ezrela and Lara, Indian contestants on HYBE’s The Debut: Dream Academy

When the contestants were shown, netizens were extremely happy to see Indian trainees as well! Ezrela is a 20-year-old Indian-Australian. She is a Malayali (hailing from Kerala) while Lara is a 17-year-old Indian-American living in L.A. She is a Tamilian. Fans are happy to see South Indian contestants in the much-awaited survival program. They were quick to notice the difference in their personalities in the teasers and the first episode of The Debut: Dream Academy. Ezrela comes across as a sweet individual and fits the aegyo look (Korean term for childlike and innocent) while Lara seems to have an outgoing personality that fits the girl crush look. During the introduction and first mission videos, Ezrela had a smile on her face while Lara already had the girl crush idol look. Lara was also seen wearing gold earrings and a bindi which seemed to be her go-to look even before being a trainee, as seen on her Instagram profile.

About HYBE and Geffen Records’ The Debut: Dream Academy

The Debut: Dream Academy is a global girl group audition program hosted by HYBE. Bang Si Hyuk stated at the event that he desired to cultivate talents from various nations in accordance with K-pop methodology and to form a global K-pop group with these idols. He added that Geffen Records possesses the global capabilities necessary for this. They can best work with them and their ideas on this. The 20 trainees beat out 120,000 applicants from all over the world to make it to the finals of the audition. The trainees range in age from 14 to 21 and come from 12 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Belarus, Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

