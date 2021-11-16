Faadu: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares FIRST LOOK of Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher from her digital debut

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has managed to carve a niche for herself as an acclaimed director and is known for coming up with impressive movies. And after giving movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Panga etc, the ace filmmaker is set to make her debut into digital space with Faadu starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher. Needless to say, the audience is excited for yet another story from Ashwiny’s camera. And now, Ashwiny has shared the first look of the lead stars of her digital debut.