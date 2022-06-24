Faadu: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares a gratitude note on receiving praise for the teaser of her upcoming web seri

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has penned a heartfelt note after she received praise for the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'.

'BreakPoint' maker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has penned a heartfelt note after she received praise for the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'.

Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note while thanking her well-wishers.

"We just shared a snippet of our soon to be released passionate work #Faadu on #sonyliv But the unexpected love, oneness and encouragement from known, unknown well wishers who messaged me, @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal , @saumyajoshiofficial my Faadu team and creative, business partners at @sonylivindia @spnstudionext has been heartening.

"It just wants me work harder and evolve as a storyteller. Thank-you & Gratitude."

The director has also shared the wrap-up of 'Faadu' while she shared a picture with the cast Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

'Faadu', a web series, is coming on SonyLIV.

