Faadu: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares teaser of Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati's 'poetic love story'; WATCH

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known to direct films like Panga, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and more, is all set to make her debut in digital space with the web series, Faadu. The show also features Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. It is touted as an "intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters." Now, the makers of the show have officially released the first teaser on social media, leaving fans excited for the much-anticipated web-series.

Sharing the teaser of Faadu, Saiyami captioned it: "Very excited to share a teaser of all our hard work on this intense, poetic love story called FAADU. Need all your love and blessings." Ashwiny, on the other hand, also shared it on her Instagram handle alongside a long note that read: "There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of an intense poetic, musical love story slowly taking shape with each note of passion & commitment. #Faadu Soon on @sonylivindia Starring Fabulous @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal & every actor who played their character however small with so much passion. Only Gratitude. Thank-you @001danishkhan Indranil @inchak1601 @vaid_6 Niti @aman__srivastava @raiajayg Jar & Earthsky Team & my #Faadu humans in all departments for relentlessly working for the story, bearing me in this long journey and not giving up:)"

Check out Faadu teaser:

To note, Faadu will also mark Pavail and Saiyami's first collaboration. It is written by poet, theatre writer, and director Saumya Joshi. The web show will be produced by Studio Next.

