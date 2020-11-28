Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives show: Karan Johar’s show triggers meme fest on social media

Karan Johar’s recently released show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has got mixed reviews from netizens. Twitterati have also created some hilarious memes on the Netflix show and it will surely leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Check out them below

The ace filmmaker Karan Johar has donned the producer’s hat for his recently released show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and has left no stone unturned to promote and create curiosity about the show. For the unversed, the Netflix’s show has been in the news owing to its title controversy which later on was pacified with Karan Johar’s apologizing to Madhur Bhandarkar. In his tweet KJo had assured him that his show’s format and title is different. Now, when the show has been released, it’s getting mix response from audience.

Interestingly, after the show was dropped on Netflix, #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives started trending on Twitter with netizens sharing their views about the show. To note, there are also some users that has flooded the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes that will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. One of the users shared actor Manoj Bajpayee’s picture and wrote, “After watching 1st episode of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives.” Another created the meme using Ananya Panday’s photo. The show that talks about the lives of four women has got mixed reviews on Twitter. While some praised the story line, others slammed it and called it a “cheaper version of Desperate Housewives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Check out the memes below:

The concept is so fresh its given me a purpose in my everyday. #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/fi8FADAI71 — Ravi (@RSarvanand) November 28, 2020

When you expect the wives of Shahrukh , Amitabh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives but you get wives of Chunky Pandey, Sohail Khan, Sameer and Sanjeev Kapoor, then You pic.twitter.com/PfiFjnGixn — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) November 28, 2020

After watching 1st episode of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives Me: pic.twitter.com/uOUBi4bkK2 — - We The People of India (@Gaand_Mein_Ghus) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives When I saw first episode

pic.twitter.com/z6pL8UBiGT — Kavita Kaushik Fanclub (@RealVikas4you) November 28, 2020

Just saw 10 mins of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives .. OMG ! Cringe is an understatement.. @NetflixIndia wtf are you smokin ???? Please stay away from Kjo.. there are better directors with better stories to tell..pic.twitter.com/zkSpy8ffh7 — N (@namitha995) November 28, 2020

On a related note, the show features Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey in the lead roles. The show revolves around the four Bollywood wives and their glamorous lives. It shows how the four women simultaneously manage work and home. Earlier, Karan and Maheep’s dear friend Malaika Arora had praised the show in her Instagram story.

Read Also: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Ep 1 Review: The husbands steal the show in this crème de la crème bingefest

