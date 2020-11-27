Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Twitter reactions: Karan Johar's show gets mixed response from netizens

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives premiered on November 27, 2020. It features Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

After a lot of speculations, the reality show titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives finally premiered on Netflix this Friday, November 27, 2020. The series brings into the forefront the lives of four women – Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. For the unversed, these ladies have been friends for over 25 years and the show focuses on how they manage their families and work. The much-talked-about show has been produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment.

While we await more analysis on the part of the critics, netizens who have already watched the reality show have already given their verdict on Twitter. From what we have seen is that it has received a mixed response from the Twitterati. Talking about the positive responses, a few of them have hailed Sanjay Kapoor’s acting in the same. Moreover, some of them also lauded the show saying that it has given them a cathartic and stress-free experience.

For instance, one user writes, “#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is giving me so much life right now!!” Meanwhile, a few others hailed Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari for making their presence felt on the screen. However, a few other Twitter users slammed the reality show and called it a cheaper version of Desperate Housewives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the other hand, a few others took a jibe at the ladies for their accent. In fact, a few of them also took up the issue of nepotism while reviewing the show on Twitter.

maheepkapoor is a riot ! Amazing screen presence...it’s silly , it’s fun ! #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — priya dhar (missdhar_) November 27, 2020

Would be v happy to watch a show centred on Sanjay Kapoor being charming while eating snails. #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Mahesh Rao (mraozing) November 27, 2020

1 love for Neelam Kothari Soni - pretty soft-spoken, decent and docile with that gorgeous face. #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — likebot (Prakriti_Pahari) November 27, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives one episode down and ITS THE BEST SHOW EVER — kiara (aliaaakapoor) November 27, 2020

TBH #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is pure fun and surprisingly it makes them seem normal and human. Very privileged ones. but in essence like everyone else nevertheless. Fun watch! — anvita (anvitanath) November 27, 2020

15 minutes in to #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

I understood why Bollywood people stay away from taking political positions

They live in some other world and not have no idea about India

Another point

They fake their accent

BTW why the hell I'm watching this ? — Sonal (QueerNaari) November 27, 2020

The best part of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives until now is Sanjay Kapoor He is effortlessly hilarious! As for the bolly wives... their fake accents were enough for me. — Nilima (nilimaa_m) November 27, 2020

Seema walking into the house and saying 'Yo Rekha' is the energy I need in life. #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — HelloItMe (ArslanArsuArsi) November 27, 2020

Dear karanjohar and NetflixIndia why did you spent so much money to show nepotism in bollywood

Arnab is doing it for free for last so many months#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Sonal (QueerNaari) November 27, 2020

The #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is lovely, mindless, and probably one of the most cathartic shows I’ve seen in a while. The most stress free 320 minutes of my life! — Resham Beri (reshamberi) November 27, 2020

hope it will be a mundane watch. Just want my current mood needs.. The faces are so caked up! #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Anu :) (marwadichorri) November 27, 2020

Hahaha I did start watching.. but when I wanna watch something lighter than that, I'll switch to #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

You're missing out on the fun! — Not_Sucheta (SuchitaVaidya) November 27, 2020

Sasta version of desperate housewives with a tinge of Keeping up with the Kardashians! And, what's with the fake accent? #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Hippity hoppity! (Hazel__eyez) November 27, 2020

Started watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives, and WHERE DID NEELAM - THE MAIN LEAD OF MY FAV ‘PAAP KI DUNIYA’ - GET THAT ACCENT FROM! — Aniruddha Guha (AniGuha) November 27, 2020

I now know from where did Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday pick up that cringy accent and way of talking from#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Sɐɹɐɥ (OneNOnlyyy) November 27, 2020

