Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Twitter reactions: Karan Johar's show gets mixed response from netizens

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives premiered on November 27, 2020. It features Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: November 27, 2020 11:20 pm
After a lot of speculations, the reality show titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives finally premiered on Netflix this Friday, November 27, 2020. The series brings into the forefront the lives of four women – Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. For the unversed, these ladies have been friends for over 25 years and the show focuses on how they manage their families and work. The much-talked-about show has been produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment.

While we await more analysis on the part of the critics, netizens who have already watched the reality show have already given their verdict on Twitter. From what we have seen is that it has received a mixed response from the Twitterati. Talking about the positive responses, a few of them have hailed Sanjay Kapoor’s acting in the same. Moreover, some of them also lauded the show saying that it has given them a cathartic and stress-free experience.

For instance, one user writes, “#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is giving me so much life right now!!” Meanwhile, a few others hailed Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari for making their presence felt on the screen. However, a few other Twitter users slammed the reality show and called it a cheaper version of Desperate Housewives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the other hand, a few others took a jibe at the ladies for their accent. In fact, a few of them also took up the issue of nepotism while reviewing the show on Twitter. 

Check out some of the tweets below:

Credits :Twitter

