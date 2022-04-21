'Fabulous wives' Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan enjoy lunch with Farah Khan, Sajid Khan; See PICS

On Thursday, the star wives of Bollywood - Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan gathered to enjoy lunch with filmmaker siblings Farah Khan and Sajid Khan. To note, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema are best known for their appearance in the OTT series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ However, the fourth star of the web series, Neelam Kothari missed the lunch, which was hosted by Seema Khan.

Seema Khan took to her Instagram account to share some candid pictures from the party, which showed her and her guests sitting in her cosy living room. She also shared a selfie, in which she was posing with Farah Khan. Seema also made a pun on a dialogue from Farah's movie Om Shanti Om as she wrote in the caption, "Picture abhi baki hai (laughing emoji) swipe right! #chaoticbunch #kittyparty."

See photos here:

Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor also shared the pictures from their fun-filled lunch. While sharing a picture, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana wrote, “Farah !!!! Yesterdays lunch was just rehearsal.”

Take a look:

Speaking about the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the show focus on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari, who are star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The reality TV show was aired on Netflix in the year 2020. The second season of the show is on the card and the lead cast is gearing up for it after the immense success of the first season.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kapoor shares beautiful throwback PIC with wife Maheep; Friends Seema, Bhavana react