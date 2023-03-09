FACE: BTS’ Jimin displays dark visuals in the first concept photo for upcoming solo album

On March 9, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the first set of concept photos for BTS’ Jimin’s upcoming solo album FACE and Jimin looks dashing in the leather jacket, black wet hair and serious smolder. This set of concept photos are called ‘Hardware Ver.’. The second photo shows Jimin facing up with his eyes closed and it seems like he is in a photo while the third one shows Jimin in an interesting avatar, with thorns growing on the side of his face and neck.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first mood teaser for the new album FACE. Jimin's silhouette, standing alone in an empty room, is expressed in monotone and catches the eye. Just like the message of the new album 'Face', which contains the image of Jimin facing his true self, the mood photo draws the back of Jimin who wants to go somewhere, making him more curious about what kind of music he will show through this album.

Jimin's first solo album 'Face' is an album that contains the story of fully facing himself and announcing a new beginning as an artist Jimin. The title song 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop genre, and Jimin's mournful voice stands out with strong synth and drum sounds.

Jimin's hashtag #jimin surpassed 134 billion views as of March 7 on the global video platform TikTok. The top 6 hashtags including '#jimin', which has the highest record of its own, are '#parkjimin' with 28.4 billion, 'btsjimin' with 8.1 billion, '#jimin' with 6.5 billion. In addition to her, as the team's main dancer, Jimin, who has recently released BTS's choreography content 'Jiminie's Dance Time' one after another, has received great acclaim. The audio of 'With You' of the tvN drama 'Our Blues', which challenged the debut OST, was used more than 230,000 times, representing the most usage among the members' OST, and the collaboration song 'VIBE' with Taeyang is also gaining popularity by dominating TikTok through various channels, such as exceeding 260,000.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.