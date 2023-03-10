FACE: BTS’ Jimin exudes soft visuals in the second set of concept photos for upcoming solo album

On March 11, BIGHIT MUSIC released the second set of concept photos for BTS’ Jimin’s upcoming solo album FACE. The first photo shows Jimin relaxing against a white couch with white wife beater and pants. The second one shows a similar pose to the previous set except he seems at peace and he has a scar on his face. The last one shows his face in different angles, one can see that his soft visuals are shining through!

Previous teasers:

On March 10th, Jimin posted the concept photo 'Hardware ver.' of his first solo album 'FACE' on BTS' official social media handles. It was said to be 'Hardware ver.' In the concept photo, he expressed his will to fully face himself and prepare for a new start as an artist. In particular, in this version, Jimin styled with piercings to create a different atmosphere while exuding a strong charisma. The concept photo of 'FACE' is based on the noun 'face' and the word 'face', which means 'to face', and is composed of various types of layouts to show the various faces and true appearance of artist Jimin.

Jimin's first solo album 'FACE', which will be released on the 24th, is an album that tells the story of facing himself completely and announcing a new beginning as an artist Jimin. The title song, 'Like Crazy', is a synth pop genre song that stands out with Jimin's mournful tone in strong synth and drum sounds. Previously, Jimin posted a mood photo. Jimin's silhouette, standing alone in an empty room, is expressed in monotone and catches the eye. Like the message of the new album 'FACE', which shows Jimin facing his true self, the mood photo draws the back of Jimin who wants to go somewhere, making him more curious about what kind of music he will show through this album.

Jimin, a member of the boy group BTS, kept the crown in the male idol category of Star Ranking. Jimin took first place with 32,553 votes in the Star Ranking Star Idol Men's Ranking Vote held from March 2 to March 9. With this, Jimin took first place for 71 consecutive weeks, boasting global popularity. Jimin's first self-composed song, ‘Promise,’ of the group BTS, ranked #1 on the iTunes ‘Top Song’ chart in 51 countries around the world, Big Hit Music announced on March 7th. In addition, 'Christmas Love', released by Jimin in 2020, also topped the 'Top Song' chart in 17 countries around the world, including Argentina, Singapore, Japan, and Ecuador.

