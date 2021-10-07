Facebook outage? The BTS ARMY can’t relate as ‘JIMIN JIMIN’ trends on Twitter

While the world was crippling with a communication loss because of the complete outage of Facebook and thereby its dependent apps Instagram and Whatsapp, the fans of worldstar group BTS set their mission in place- to trend the name of one member and bring him fame.

On October 4 at approximately 9 PM IST, the mass outage began, causing people to be unable to post or view anything on the three platforms. As it lasted for a good six hours, people took to Twitter to pent out and make the best of their time on the internet. Joining the fun with their own bit were the fans of the boy group BTS who thought what better time than now to further popularise their idol and began talking about member Jimin who is known for frequently being amongst the trends.

‘JIMIN JIMIN’ as they lovingly referred to him, shot up in the trends with a record 1 million tweets about him. Sharing memes and loving quotes about the singer who will celebrate his 26th birthday on October 13, ARMY made sure everyone knew.

Soon, a 2019 tweet from a fellow fan started gaining attention as the user poked fun at Jimin’s name being a top mention even during tough situations. It only made even more sense as while the world was worrying about the outage, the Jimin stans had some other plans!

The world could enter a nuclear fallout and we would still see Jimin trending 1 worldwide — aksel (@aksually) February 14, 2019

Once the sites were back to normal, the fans also thanked Jimin for ‘fixing the internet’.

