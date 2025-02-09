Fact check: Did BTS' J-Hope text Filipino dancer Niana Guerrero after following her on TikTok? Viral screenshot debunked

A recent Instagram post from dancer Niana Guerrero’s manager sent BTS fans into a frenzy when it appeared to show J-Hope (Hobi) messaging her on TikTok with a playful request: "Please teach me TikTok hahahaha". The screenshot quickly gained traction, sparking excitement among ARMYs. However, the buzz soon took a sharp turn when fans pointed out a major issue: the account in the screenshot was not Hobi’s official TikTok account.

BTS’s J-Hope has a verified TikTok account, meaning his username should always be accompanied by a blue checkmark. However, TikTok allows users to change their usernames freely, making it easy for fake accounts to impersonate celebrities. Many fans noted that there are numerous accounts using the username ‘hobipower’ with J-Hope’s exact profile picture. Given this, the screenshot was likely from an unverified impersonator rather than the real Hobi. Once fans began questioning the legitimacy of the message, the manager swiftly deleted the post without any clarification.

Following the revelation, social media erupted with mixed reactions. Some fans were skeptical from the start, pointing out that J-Hope has a full team of professionals and friends around him who could easily teach him how to use TikTok, so why would he randomly message someone for help when he has people around him. Others were frustrated, arguing that the manager should have verified the message before sharing it publicly.

On the other hand, some still believe the message could be real. Their argument? Both J-Hope and Niana Guerrero are verified on TikTok and follow each other, meaning any direct messages between them would appear in Guerrero’s notifications. Since TikTok only displays the sender's display name in notifications and not their verification checkmark, some fans insist the message could have come from the real J-Hope. They also point out that non-verified accounts typically get filtered into message requests, making it unlikely for Guerrero to receive a fake message in her main inbox.

As of now, neither J-Hope nor Niana Guerrero has addressed the situation, leaving fans divided. Whether it was an innocent mistake, an impersonator, or a real interaction taken out of context, the discussion continues online.