Fact Check: Has former EXO member Kris Wu passed away? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: Some readers may find the following content disturbing. Please proceed with caution.

Kris Wu, the former member of K-pop boy group EXO, has been at the receiving end of multiple rumors ever since he was imprisoned for 13 years over multiple charges. The latest one is that he has passed away after involving himself with a gang while behind bars as well as rumors of a hunger strike causing his demise. Now, the Chinese police have stepped in to refute all claims surfacing online, confirming that he’s alive and denouncing spread of rumors with the threat of legal action.

News of Kris Wu’s passing was clarified by the police department in China

Previously, a netizen, who claimed to have been imprisoned in the same prison as Kris Wu, made a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. "A few days ago, a prison guard secretly said something to me, and then Kris suddenly died," A wrote. "He was molested by a local gang, and he was killed because he failed to meet the leader's demands." Another rumor claimed that his health deteriorated during a hunger strike, leading to his passing.

The posts accompanied an image, the sources of which were unknown, but appeared to be showing the alleged inmate with a prison guard.

Now, according to South Korean media outlets MHN and Sports Chosun’s reports, the singer is very much alive. They quoted the Jiangsu Provincial Police Department, sharing that he was living in prison at the moment and had not passed away, as rumors claimed. The concerned photo shared and spread online by netizens is said to have been “created by using a past news report screen and replacing the original inmate’s face with Kris’s face.” They also warned rumormongers with a stern statement, “Do not disseminate unverified information. You may face legal penalties.”

Kris Wu’s prison sentence was confirmed in 2023, and he is known to be currently serving it.

