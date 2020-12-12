The Fact Music Awards 2020: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' for the third time in a row

BTS won 'Artist of the Year' at The Fact Music Awards for the third time in a row.

BTS has officially won the ‘Artist of the Year’ Award at The Fact Music Awards for the third time in a row, setting a new record for the same. BTS V who grabbed the microphone first, said, "ARMY, I really appreciate and love you because I think we received such a good award only because of the support from ARMYs in a situation where we’re all stuck like this.” He also added, “We'll see you once again with better music and features," with a bright smile. The rest of the members also said “I love you” and thanked everyone for the award.

The 'Artist of the Year' was selected by combining the soundtrack score (40%) and the score from the judges (60%) for the artists who showed the best performance this year. Park Soon-gyu, editor-in-chief of The Fact, Cho Young-soo, Park Geun-tae, and more, participated in the judging panel to determine the winner.

The '2020 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS (2020 TMA)' hosted by The Fact and hosted by FAN N STAR on the afternoon of the 12th of December is one of the most prominent music award shows in South Korea. It was held online in front of K-pop fans around the world in un-tact mode to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection and ensure the safety of artists and fans alike. The red carpet took place at 4 PM and the awards ceremony at 6 PM which was broadcasted live and was hosted by Jeon Hyun Moo and Seohyun, who have been associated with the 'The Fact Music Awards' for three years in a row.

In addition to continuous heat checks, hand sanitizers, and masks, quarantine gates were installed on the main traffic lines. The number of people on the filming site had been minimized in order to follow the social distancing guidelines. Cutting-edge technology and equipment was used to deliver the stage performances of K-pop artists more vividly to fans around the world. BTS, Super Junior, NU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel, TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-dle, ITZY, Stray Kids, Tomorrow by Together, ATEEZ, Cravity, Weeekly, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessie, and ENHYPEN all put up brilliant stage performances which left a lasting impression on fans.

