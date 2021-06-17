Fahadh Faasil pens an emotional note on ‘Malik’ OTT release: It was designed for a theatrical experience

Fahadh Faasil penned a long note on Facebook and mentioned that the digital route for Malik was a collective decision and requested everyone to see this in the best interest of the film. Read an excerpt of his post.

On Wednesday, Fahadh Faasil along with the makers of ‘Malik’ opened up on the decision to skip the theatrical release of the film in the favor of a digital one. Malik is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects of Fahadh and in his own words, the decision for an OTT release was taken with a heavy heart. He clarified in his Facebook post that Malik was always intended for a theatrical experience and the film was designed that way as well but the tough circumstances in accordance to COVID 19 made the makers release the film on a streaming platform.

An excerpt of Fahadh’s note read, “With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians, and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film.”

Take a look at the post:

Fahadh further mentioned that he can’t wait for theaters to regain normalcy but each individual is looking to regain normalcy in their respective space. “At this point, all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next,” wrote Fahadh.

