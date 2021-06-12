Fahadh Faasil's Irul to Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund; Inspiring Malayalam films to watch this weekend

The weekend is finally here and amid the ongoing pandemic, it is best to stay at home & binge on movies. Here's a list of new age Malayalam films that can entertain you this weekend.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the best way to spend time at home with family on the weekend is to binge on some feel good, interesting and new age Malayalam films. From thrillers to comedies, Malayalam films continue to set new standards with their storytelling. Lately, some of the films that have been released bring in fresh talent and stories that will not just entertain you but inspire you as well. Films like Fahadh Faasil's Irul, Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund, Tovino Thomas' Kilometers and Kilometers and many others can make for a good watch on weekends.

Hence, without further adieu, here's a list of inspiring, new age Malayalam films to watch on Netflix this weekend:

Irul

Featuring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, Irul is a dark thriller. A fact that many do not know about the film is that it was shot at one place in just a month. One of the coolest things there is that it is streaming with English subtitles on the OTT platform and you can watch it with ease. The story revolves around a couple whose car breaks down and they seek shelter in a nearby home, just to realise that there is a serial killer among them.

Kilometers and Kilometers

If you wish to binge on something light-hearted then, this film is perfect for you. Kilometers and Kilometers features Tovino Thomas and India Jarvis and is a light road movie. It was directed by Joe Baby. The light-hearted film features the story of a debt-ridden man who reluctantly agrees to drive an American tourist around India. Despite their vast differences, this comedy shows how the two develop an unexpected bonding during their trip. The best part, Netflix has it with English subtitles.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

If you love romantic comedies, then this quirky tale is perfect for you. A Dulquer Salmaan production, Maniyarayile Ashokan is directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba and features Jacob Gregory, S.V. Krishna Shankar and Shine Tom Chacko. This quirky romantic comedy is the story of a man who with his unlucky horoscope doesn’t bode well for his future wife! The inventive storyline successfully highlights the plight of young men who end up being victims of the societal pressure associated with marriage and the superstitions that come with it. On the platform, it is available with Hindi and English subtitles.

Varane Avashyamund

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and National Film Award winners Suresh Gopi and Shobana, Varane Avashyamund is set in an apartment complex where the lives of a mother and a daughter seeking an arranged marriage are intertwined with the entry of a military retiree and a young man. Available with English subtitles, the movie is a charming, feel-good romance that takes its viewers to the city of Chennai.

Nayattu

A critically acclaimed film by Kunchacko Boban, Nayattu stars Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan. This crime thriller is a story of three police officers who become pawns for unscrupulous lawmakers when they are framed in an incident amid political elections. The film can be seen with English subtitles and is perfect for fans of gritty, dark and suspenseful films. It is a culmination of an extraordinary storyline, incredible performances and acclaimed cinematography.

Kappela

Set in the village areas of Wayanad - Malappuram, Kappela is an emotional - romantic movie about a young woman Jessy (played by Anna Ben). It showcases how she falls into an over-the-phone romance with a rickshaw driver. Available in English and Hindi subtitles, the film showcases how Jessy and her lover’s life goes through a tough time when a stranger enters it. It is directed by Muhammed Musthafa

