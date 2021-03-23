The Falcon and the Winter Soldier clocks new record on opening weekend, becomes most watched series premiere.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has created a new record. Read more about it below.

Marvel may not be raking in the moolah at the box office, but it sure is creating new records on streaming platform. After the success of WandaVision, Marvel Studios dropped The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this month. While many were apprehensive about the immediate arrival of Marvel's second series soon after WandaVision's wrap up, looks like it has been a huge success.

While no official numbers have trickled in, turns out Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have created a new record. According to a report in Digital Spy, fans have loved Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson's world as the show has broken the record for the most-watched series premiere in its opening weekend worldwide.

Yes, you heard that right. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere views have been as good as WandaVision and The Mandalorian season two. However, Marvel has not yet disclosed the exact number of how many people watched the premiere, but we are definitely not surprised that the numbers are high.

There was palpable excitement around the series before it hit the streaming platform. And all hell broke loose when the first episode aired. The series introduced to the all new Captain America and netizens were not pleased at all. If you haven't watched the show, time to go and watch it right away.

Apart from the new Captain America, fans however appreciated the fact that makers highlighted mental health in the show as Bucky's character was shown dealing with it.

What are your thoughts on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 1: Fans say 'Not my Cap' they react to the new Captain America

Credits :Digital Spy

Share your comment ×