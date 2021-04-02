The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 3: Fans can't get over THIS Wakanda twist as a MAJOR character returns

The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Solider had some major surprises and character returns. Check out how netizens reacted to it.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Marvel's latest series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took off immediately after the studio's other series, WandaVision ended on a super successful note. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brings back Sebastian Stan's Bucky and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson together after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While the show's first two episodes have won over fans with their surprising elements, the third episode turned out to be a major one with some important characters making their return.

The latest episode of the series saw major characters from Captain America: Civil War making a return including Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp's SHIELD agent Sharon Carter. With Zemo's return, we also get a small recap of his wrongdoings from the Civil War. Although one of the biggest surprises for the show came towards the end of the episode when a Wakanda twist was revealed. Bucky gets a visit from Ayo who is seen delivering a powerful line, “I'm here for Zemo", at the very end of the episode.

Fans are now going crazy over this unexpected character return and can't wait to find out what happens further. Bringing back the world of Black Panther in the series, fans were left stunned and are now theorizing whether we will learn more about the time that Bucky spent in Wakanda as he reunites with Ayo. The theme of Black Panther played at Ayo's arrival also resulted in fans getting slightly emotional considering it reminded them of Chadwick Boseman.

Here's how netizens reacted to the latest episode:

Great Ending..Wondering What They Gonna Do With Ayo #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier — STAIN (@STAINISLIKE) April 2, 2021

Ayo had not even 2 seconds of screentime but she sTOLE the show — Scarlet || Harley Quinn (@_Quacks) April 2, 2021

Sam. Bucky. Sharon. Ayo. Even fist-pumping Zemo! So much to love! #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier — Just Candace (@glamcandyland) April 2, 2021

AYO!!! AYO!! WE GET TO SEE THE DORA MILAJE AGAIN — violet (@swiftiebucky) April 2, 2021

ayo at the end of this episode this series keeps on getting better and better #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier — dinda (@cinderphile) April 2, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams a new episode every Friday on Disneyplus Hotstar. Let us know how you are finding the Marvel series in the comments.

