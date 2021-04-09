The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 4: Fans livid with John Walker call for Sam to wield the Cap's shield

The Falcon and the Soldier's latest episode has fans calling Sam Wilson the Captain America they deserve as opposed to John Walker

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's fourth episode is now out and the series is only two episodes away from wrapping up its first season. As expected, things have started to heat up in the show and after we saw a few characters make a return to MCU with the series, the new episode promises to deliver some major jaw-dropping moments. The fourth episode's climax has certainly left Marvel fans fuming at Wyatt Russell's John Walker.

The fourth episode of the series featured some high points for the characters of Sebastian Stan's Bucky and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. While Sam proved that it's his humanity and understanding nature that makes him not only a great soldier but also a worthy personality to take on the role of Captain America, Bucky experienced a significantly emotional moment in the show too.

Although, it was Walker's brutality towards the end of the episode that left Marvel fans shocked and livid with his character. With the fourth episode, netizens now seem to be convinced that it is indeed Sam Wilson who deserves to be the next Captain America. Social media has been buzzing with praises for Mackie's Wilson who showed immense maturity in the latest episode and it's because of this that netizens are now calling him the Captain America they deserve.

proof on why #SamWilson is the real captain america. he makes steve prouder everyday i know it. he’s calm and empathetic/sympathetic and always tries to see the good in people. — natalia (@jamesbuchqnan) April 9, 2021

john walker is how the world currently is

sam wilson is how the world should be — ˒ fary !!% (@cevansfilm) April 7, 2021

sam wilson best person ever — tfatws spoilers (@lokiapocalypse) April 9, 2021

SAM WILSON JUST SHOWED US WHY STEVE CHOSE HIM TO BE THE NEXT CAPTAIN AMERICA my heart is full. — sydney sambucky supremacy (@tittiesdrautos) April 9, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier NEEDS to stop ending when it gets good #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier — Anthony Romero-Kleve (@RomeroKleve) April 9, 2021

The Falcon and the winter soldier ep 4 ending surprised me, didn't know Disney could use that much violence — Udoka Fintelmann (@FintelmannUdoka) April 9, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all set to wrap up its first season after six episodes and going by the recent episode, it looks like the series will finish its first season with a bang.

