The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale: Fans hail Sam as Captain America; Bucky gets redemption

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's sixth episode turned out to be an emotional one as Sam and Bucky received their happy endings.
1477 reads Mumbai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale: Fans hail Sam as Captain America; Bucky gets redemption
The final episode of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series was finally released and well it was much more than what fans expected. The sixth and final episode of the series left fans teary-eyed and emotional as Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson was finally revealed as the new Captain America and even debuted a new suit. The series ended with a bang and if the Twitter reactions are to go by, this may be Marvel's best work. 

In episode six, Sam Wilson not only has his Captain America shield but also new virbranium wings. The moment of Sam's Captain America unveiling got fans extremely emotional not only in terms of his character's journey but also its off-screen representation and meaning. It seemed a particularly winning moment for Marvel's followers who believe that it is the most powerful moment to see not only a black actor as Captain America but that his character does so without any superpowers but merely his spirit to fight for what's right. 

As for Sebastian Stan's Bucky, it seemed like a fitting finale considering he overcame a lot from where he began the series as he crosses all the people he’s wronged off the list. Let's take a look at how fans have reacted to the big finale.

Here's how fans reacted to the finale episode:

It was recently reported that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up for renewal and will have a follow-up season. With some big revelations being made in the finale like the power broker's identity, there's certainly much more to look forward to in the second season.

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director on finale episode packing a punch: You’re going to laugh and cry

