The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Emily VanCamp has THIS to say about Sharon Carter not having superpowers

Emily VanCamp says she is okay with her The Falcon and the Winter Soldier character not having superpowers until it comes to the action sequences.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider has been Marvel's latest series that has managed to get everyone hooked to it. The show starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in lead roles reprising their roles of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes also has several other characters from MCU making a return including Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. While fans are still debating over Sharon's intentions, VanCamp recently opened up about being a character with no superpowers.

The actress during her recent interaction with Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show spoke about her character's action sequences and how they were different given that Carter doesn't have any superpowers. Emily said, "I mean, look, that's part of who I signed up to play, Sharon doesn't have powers. I mean it's great until it comes to the fight sequences, you know. And then they start stripping away your weapons so, you know I don't have a shield or a steel arm or you know, I can't fly so that was interesting. As we were doing and learning these fight sequences they wanted less and less weapon so just a lot of bloody hand on hand combat."

VanCamp also revealed how she has physically hurt herself during the shoot and had bloodied knuckles after a fight sequence. The actress also revealed how her family is used to her getting bruises during fight sequences and consider it to be a part of the job.

As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, the show is all set to premiere its finale on April 23 and fans can't wait to see what happens. The series has been streaming in India on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

