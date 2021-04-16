The Falcon and the Winter Solider Ep 5: Fans ask 'What's in the box' as Bucky gives Sam a Wakandan gift

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's fifth episode released on Friday and it has left fans wracking their brains over Bucky's gift to Sam.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier second to the last episode from its first season was released on Friday and as expected, it was an explosive one. After ending on a rather jaw-dropping moment in the fourth episode, the latest one offered some big surprises and good ones at that. With Sam Wilson taking back the shield, fans finally got the Captain America they deserve. The newest episode had many upsides what with a shot of Sebastian Stan's Bucky even flashing his rare smile.

Among other major highlights of the episode was also the introduction of a new character, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Although, one thing that left fans completely boggled after the fifth episode was the utterly uncontrollable suspense over what resides in the Wakandan box that Anthony Mackie's Sam received as a gift from Bucky.

Within minutes of the box's glimpse on the show, fan theories began to swirl over the internet regarding what it could be. From a new suit for Wilson's Captain America to vibranium wings, netizens have been on an endless speculative trail.

Is there a new upgraded armour inside the Wakanda box??#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier — Gyana Ranjan Nayak (@Luro_Jack) April 16, 2021

What was inside the wakanda box ???#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier — jasmine (@jasmine06719482) April 16, 2021

HOW COULD YOU NOT SHOW US WHAT WAS IN THE BOX FROM WAKANDA YOU PRICKSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — . (@Toby_McB2) April 16, 2021

Calling @falconandwinter’s mystery box reveal: Wakanda just made @AnthonyMackie a souped up vibranium suit. Forget new Cap needing a serum—he’s going the T’Challa route. You heard it here first! — Ashi (@healthcareAshi) April 16, 2021

What is in the box Bucky brought with help of wakanda people #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier — αneesh (@aneesh636) April 16, 2021

is the box from wakanda wings i feel like it’s wings — alina TFATWS SPOILERS (@vintagebarnes) April 16, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will air its sixth and final episode on April 23, 2021. The show has been receiving favourable reviews and is the second Marvel show to find success after WandaVision. After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel's next major series will be Loki starring Tom Hiddleston which is all set to begin streaming on June 11, 2021.

