  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Falcon and the Winter Solider Ep 5: Fans ask 'What's in the box' as Bucky gives Sam a Wakandan gift

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's fifth episode released on Friday and it has left fans wracking their brains over Bucky's gift to Sam.
2954 reads Mumbai
The Falcon and the Winter Solider Ep 5: Fans ask 'What's in the box' as Bucky gives Sam a Wakandan gift
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier second to the last episode from its first season was released on Friday and as expected, it was an explosive one. After ending on a rather jaw-dropping moment in the fourth episode, the latest one offered some big surprises and good ones at that. With Sam Wilson taking back the shield, fans finally got the Captain America they deserve. The newest episode had many upsides what with a shot of Sebastian Stan's Bucky even flashing his rare smile. 

Among other major highlights of the episode was also the introduction of a new character, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Although, one thing that left fans completely boggled after the fifth episode was the utterly uncontrollable suspense over what resides in the Wakandan box that Anthony Mackie's Sam received as a gift from Bucky. 

Within minutes of the box's glimpse on the show, fan theories began to swirl over the internet regarding what it could be. From a new suit for Wilson's Captain America to vibranium wings, netizens have been on an endless speculative trail.

Check out how fans are reacting to the mystery box here: 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will air its sixth and final episode on April 23, 2021. The show has been receiving favourable reviews and is the second Marvel show to find success after WandaVision. After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel's next major series will be Loki starring Tom Hiddleston which is all set to begin streaming on June 11, 2021.

ALSO READ: Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 already in the works? Here's what Sebastian Stan has to say

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
You Season 3: Showrunner Sera Gamble TEASES fans with a picture of the script saying 'getting closer'
EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh on third release 'Ajeeb Daastaans' in lockdown: Happy to entertain with my work
Netflix to pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with an intimate look into his acting process
Shonda Rhimes breaks her silence on Regé-Jean Page being offered but turning down Bridgerton Season 2 cameos
Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown CONFIRMS show’s season 3 and 4; Jokes about having to ‘purchase more ink’
Legacy: Akshaye Khanna & Raveena Tandon to lock horns for the first time on screen on Vijay Gutte directorial
close