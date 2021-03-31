The Falcon and the Winter Solider's Wyatt Russell made THIS request before debuting as new Captain America

Wyatt Russell reveals the one thing he requested from Marvel after they cast him as Captain America for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Marvel's latest series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sent fans in a frenzy right into its first episode as they revealed a new Captain America and it wasn't Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson or Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes but Wyatt Russell's John Walker. With Chris Evan's Cap handing over his duties at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it certainly seemed a shocking twist. Actor Wyatt Russell didn't receive a warm welcome from MCU fans given that he replaced Evans but the actor has maintained that it's still an honour to get dissed from MCU fans.

In his recent interaction on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Russell spoke about taking the big responsibility and wearing the Captain America suit. While the actor maintained that he was thrilled to do so, he also shared a special request that he had asked from the studios before taking on the Captain America mantle. Speaking to Kimmel, he said, "I requested Chris Evans' old suit, so I could really feel like I was doing a good job, cause he did such a great job. And then they gave me a new one."

Wyatt also revealed in the interview what he felt after donning the Captain America suit and said he felt like they had the "wrong guy." He also spoke about his limited knowledge of the MCU world and how he had a ton of doubts on set that he relayed to co-stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Wyatt is the son of actor Kurt Russell who has also been a part of the Marvel universe as Ego, Star lord's father in Guardians of the galaxy.

