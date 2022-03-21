The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend; PICS

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Muditaa. The actor took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures from his special day. Gagan revealed that he and Muditaa started this new journey about a month back, at the end of the third wave of the pandemic. He also shared that 12 years back, when he first saw her, he had told his friends that he is going to marry her one day.

In the pictures shared by Gagan, he can be seen wearing a golden-colored sherwani, while his bride looked gorgeous in a red lehenga. While in the first photograph, they stood in front of each other, in the second picture, they can be seen running together, as they break into laughter. Sharing these pictures, Gagan wrote in the caption, “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look.”

He added, “She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega (In a few days, she will get to know she has landed herself in). Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey (Till then, won’t you welcome Mrs. Arora). Pic 2: this was plan B agar gharwaley nahi maantey (Plan B if our parents would have said no to our wedding). P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi (12 years back, when I first saw Muditaa, I told my friends that she will be your sister-in-law)”.

Take a look at Gagan Arora’s post:

