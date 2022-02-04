The Fame Game: Karan Johar shares NEW stills featuring Madhuri Dixit; Says sword of fame 'will cut both ways'.

Madhuri Dixit is just weeks away from her digital debut. If you have no clue what we are talking about, let us bring you up to speed. After making a successful comeback with Hindi films, Marathi films and dance reality shows, Madhuri will be seen on Netflix India's newest web show The Fame Game. Playing the lead, Madhuri will be sharing screen space with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Suhasini Muley among others.

Ahead of the web show's release this month end, producer Karan Johar shared a series of new picture perfect stills. In the photos, we can see a smiling Madhuri and her family. On the surface, it looks all perfect but is it really. Is there a hidden truth behind Anamika Anand AKA Madhuri Dixit's smile?

Sharing the photos, Karan Johar captioned it, "Fame is a double-edged sword, it cuts both ways. Will Anamika Anand win this game or will she be found wanting? Find out on ‘The Fame Game’ series, premiering 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix."

In The Fame Game, Madhuri will be playing Anamika Anand - a bonafide superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

Check out The Fame Game stills below:

Directed by Bijoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game will also feature Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles.

