The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit is here to reveal the dark side of stardom, trailer out tomorrow
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit fans can certainly get excited as the trailer of her digital debut The Fame Game is all set to drop tomorrow. On Wednesday, Madhuri took to social media to share a glimpse with a teaser of Anamika Anand's life. She shared a teaser in which we can see Madhuri as Anamika, a renowned name in the glam industry.
Sharing it, she wrote, "Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series ‘The Fame Game’. Trailer out tomorrow. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix"
Have a look HERE
Advertisement
Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!