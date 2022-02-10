The Fame Game Trailer Out: Madhuri Dixit is here with Anamika Anand's perfect yet mysterious life story

Ever since the news of Madhuri Dixit making her digital debut with The Fame Game was out, fans have been super excited to see her. The actress had recently shared a teaser of The Fame Game and gave us all a glimpse of Anamika Anand’s life. Now as promised, the trailer is finally here and it will take you in the deep dark world of the glamour industry. Previously, the posters of the series were unveiled and it took fans inside the world of Anamika Anand and her family that included Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul and others.