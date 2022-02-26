The Fame Game Twitter Review: Fans love Madhuri Dixit’s debut web show, say ‘Queen for every reason’

The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit premiered today on a streaming platform, and with this, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood just made her entry into the world of web series and OTT. Apart from Madhuri, the series features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Lakshvir Saran in pivotal roles. The eight episode-series follows the story of popular actress Anamika Anand who goes missing, and the façade of her flawless life comes undone to reveal some dark secrets of the family.

It has not even been 24 hours since the premiere of the series, but netizens are already out with their verdict. Based on their tweets, it looks like fans are overjoyed about Madhuri Dixit’s debut on OTT, and her return to the screen after almost three years. Twitterati also seemed to like the performance of the other members of the cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

One fan wrote, “Binge-watched #TheFameGame And my mind is completely blown.@MadhuriDixit performs like channeling all her career best roles in a single project#SanjayKapoor has surprised me and how, #ManavKaul is just so natural and effortless. @Dharmatic_ @NetflixIndia @karanjohar Epic (fire emoji and red heart emoji)”. Another user tweeted, “"Madhuri Dixit is the only man in the film industry"...said Shahrukh Khan. How true !! watch #TheFameGame ..She has excelled with time and experience and proves again why she is the greatest superstar ever..Queen for every reason...@MadhuriDixit (folded hands emoji and red heart emojis) #TheFameGame #Netflix”.

Are you planning to watch Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game this weekend?

Check out the Twitter review below:

ALSO READ: The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit's suspense drama treads between boredom and substandard