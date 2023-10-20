Family By Choice: Bae Hyung Sung reportedly joins Hwang In Youp and Jung Chae Yeon in Chinese drama remake

As per South Korean media reports, actor Bae Hyung Sung is said to join the cast of Family By Choice as one of the main leads. It is a remake of the Chinese drama. The drama is based on the story of a man and a woman who are not blood-related but grow up relying on each other. Previously, Hwang In Youp and Jung Chae Yeon were roped in to star as main leads.

Bae Hyung Sung to join Hwang In Youp and Jung Chae Yeon

Bae Hyung Sung is reported to play the role of Kang Hae Joon, a character who grew up with Yoon Joo Won and Kim San Ha during their teenage years, relying on each other like family. They reunite after ten years and talk about family, love and friendship. He will play the main character trio along with actors Hwang In Youp and Jung Chae Yeon.

The original Chinese drama also aired in South Korea and gained a positive reaction from the viewers. Bae Hyung Sung made his acting debut in 2018 with tvN's show What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. Since then, he has gained popularity by appearing in dramas like Love Playlist, Gaus Electronics, Dear.M, Our Blues, and more.

About Family By Choice

Family By Choice is the Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama Go Ahead. The story revolves around a trio who are not blood-related and have different surnames. Since they have spent their teenage years together and grown up facing the adversities of life together, they find comfort in each other's company.

The original drama in Chinese aired in 2020 and had 46 episodes. Actors like Tan Song Yun, Zhang Xin Cheng, Song Wei Long, Tu Song Yan, and Zhang Xi Lin were cast as the main leads. It was the most loved Chinese drama of 2020. Further details about the show are yet to come.

