Family by Choice FIRST group still OUT: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung display close-knit relationship

In the first look of the main cast shared from the upcoming K-drama Family by Choice, actors Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung showcase a close-knit relationship.

Set to air in the second half of 2024, this drama, a remake of the popular Chinese series Go Ahead, promises to deliver heartwarming moments and a compelling storyline.

Family by Choice teases first look of Bae Hyun Sung, Jung Chaeyeon, and Hwang In Yeop

On May 14, JTBC treated fans to an exciting sneak peek of its upcoming drama Family By Choice by unveiling the star-studded cast lineup. The highly anticipated series features talented actors Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung in prominent roles.

In one captivating still, Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung steal the spotlight as they showcase their close-knit relationship while running together in school uniforms under the pouring rain. The image hints at the heartfelt bond shared by the characters in the drama.

Another still from the series captures Choi Won Young's infectious smile as he holds a baking tray, teasing viewers with the warmth and charm he brings to his role. Meanwhile, Choi Moo Sung exudes authority and strength in his police uniform, promising a compelling performance that adds depth to the storyline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

With its stellar cast and intriguing glimpses into the characters' dynamics, Family By Choice promises to be a must-watch drama when it hits screens in the second half of 2024.

More details about upcoming drama Family by Choice

Family by Choice is a coming-of-age drama by JTBC set to premiere in the latter half of 2024. Adapted from the globally acclaimed Chinese drama Go Ahead, this upcoming drama follows the journeys of three individuals, Kim Sanha (played by Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Joo Won (played by Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Joon (by Bae Hyun Sung), who are raised together as siblings without being related by blood.

Scarred by troubled familial ties between parents, the three of them rely on each other through their teenage before parting ways for 10 years only to reunite later. The plot of the drama promises an engaging narration of familial and romantic relationships and friendships.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Sound of Magic clocks 2 years: Deep diving into Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop's characters