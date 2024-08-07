Family by Choice stills: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung enjoy their youthful days with smiles; SEE

Family By Choice dropped new stills featuring Hwang In Hyeop, Jung Chaewon and Bae Hyun Sung. The coming-of-age drama about friendship is scheduled to premiere later this year. The story is about chosen families and growing up together and sharing experiences. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and the director of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One come together for this project.

On August 7, JTBC unveiled stills from their upcoming drama Family By Choice. The stills revealed Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaewon and Bae Hyun Sung smiling brightly evoking a sense of nostalgia for the days of youth.

The network also confirmed that Family By Choice, which was earlier scheduled to release this August, will be premiering in the fall of 2024. Fans eagerly await the release of the drama as the stills promise a refreshing story about friendship, love and life. See the latest still released below.

Family By Choice will include 16 episodes in total, which will air every Wednesday and Thursday.

The plot revolves around three teenagers who are not related by blood but share a close bond with each other. They have known one another through familial issues, struggles, and traumas. Together, they navigate their school lives and are each other's support systems.

The story has been adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead. The project has been directed by Kim Seung Ho, who is also known for Joseon Attorney: A Morality and Twenty-five, Twenty-One.

Advertisement

Hwang In Yeop is known for his roles in The Sound of Magic and True Beauty. Jung Chaeyeon has starred in dramas like The Golden Spoon and The King's Affection. Bae Hyun Sung has appeared in Hospital Playlist and Our Blues. Seo Ji Hye, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung also take on important roles in the drama.

ALSO READ: 7 TV shows with Ma Dong Seok we bet you would love to watch