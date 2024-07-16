Family by Choice stills: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung share tight bonds of friendship; SEE

Family By Choice is an upcoming youth drama which is all geared up to premiere this August. The drama starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung revolves around three friends as they navigate their teenage years together. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and the director of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One come together for this project.

Family By Choice stills featuring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung

On July 16, JTBC dropped the stills from their much-awaited drama Family By Choice. The stills show Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung sharing a tight-knit bond of friendship as they goofily pose for a picture. The actors will be appearing as high school students who are close friends. The pictures released also display Choi Won Young and Choi Moo Sung's chemistry. See the pictures below.

More about Family by Choice

Family by Choice is scheduled to premiere on August 7. There will be 16 episodes in total which will be airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

The plot revolves around three teenagers who are not related by blood but share a close bond with each other. They have one another through familial issues, struggles and traumas. Together they navigate their school lives and are each other's support systems.

The story has been adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead. The project has been directed by Kim Seung Ho who is also known for Joseon Attorney: A Morality and Twenty- five, Twenty-One.

Hwang In Yeop is known for his roles in The Sound of Magic and True Beauty. Jung Chaeyeon has starred in dramas like The Golden Spoon and The King's Affection. Bae Hyun Sung has appeared in Hospital Playlist and Our Blues. Seo Ji Hye, Choi Won Young and Choi Moo Sung also take on important roles in the drama.

