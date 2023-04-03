Family: Jang Hyuk helplessly listens to Jang Nara’s fiery rants in the hilarious final trailer

On April 3, tvN released the final trailer for the upcoming thriller comedy drama Family starring the entire ‘family’ of Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara. The hilarious trailer shows Jang Hyuk, a doe-eyed husband by day and a brilliant agent by night. Jang Nara has a similar transformation as she is a fiery person in front of her husband but a complete sweetheart with her father-in-law. Kim Kang Min and others make an appearance too, adding to the chaos of the family that seemed to hide many secrets from each other.

Set to premiere on April 17, tvN's 'Family' depicts a family shooter espionage comedy about a NIS black agent husband who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker and a wife who dreams of a perfect family. In particular, 'Family' is the 4th meeting between Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara, and it is gathering hot topics even before the broadcast. The two are recognized as a 'golden combination' that succeeds in the box office every time they meet through SBS 'Cheerful Girl's success story', MBC ‘Destined To Love You’, and MBC '2014 Drama Festival - Goodbye’. In the drama, Jang Nara predicted that she would perform passionately as Kang Yoora, who is 'the number 1 in the family' and 'housewife 9th grade' that no one can touch. She expressed his affection for Kang Yoora's character, saying, "Kang Yoora's biggest charm is that she does her best to protect ordinary and warm beings."

The characters:

In the drama, Jang Hyuk is a one-shot, one-kill NIS black agent who disguises his identity as a trade manager outside the house, but inside the house, he plays the role of Kwon Do Hoon, a husband who is at the bottom of the hierarchy, while Jang Nara plays the role of 'strong wife’, the first rank in the family. She took on the role of Kang Yoora, a housewife in the 9th year of marriage. Not only do the two show off a delicious couple chemistry as they are working together for the fourth time, but they also unite as an extraordinary and pleasant family with Lee Soon Jae (Kwon Woong Soo), Kim Kang Min (Kwon Ji Hoon), Yoon Sang Jung (Lee Mi Rim), and Shin Soo Ah (Kwon Min Seo) to attract viewers.

