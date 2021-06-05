The Family Man 2: 7 terrific dialogues from Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's show that will leave an impact

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi & others, The Family Man 2 released this week and it has won hearts of audiences. Here are 7 dialogues by different characters on the show that have wowed fans completely.

After a long wait, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 released this week and well, it seems like fans binged on it in one go. The second season of The Family Man also stars South beauty Samantha Akkineni as Raji and it is clear that her performance has been loved too as the reviews keep coming in on social media from fans. Now, those who have watched the second season of Srikant Tiwari's story must have been amazed by certain dialogues from the show.

From Srikant describing his friend JK aka Sharib Hashmi as a cockroach in one dialogue to Raji talking passionately about Tamils, each of the dialogue from Raj and DK's The Family Man 2 has managed to leave a lasting impact on the minds of people. Even Seema Biswas as the PM and Dalip Tahil as the head of the task force had some hard-hitting dialogues that have managed to impress audiences. As the popularity of the show soars, we decided to bring forth all the epic dialogues from the second season for fans.

Have a look:

After the trailer release, The Family Man 2 did face some opposition from the Tamil audience as they expressed reservations about the portrayal of their community on the show. However, now, as the show has been released, it is getting a lot of love from audiences across the country. Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil & others have reprised their roles from the first season of the show like Manoj. Samantha was the new entrant to the series. Fans have also expressed their interest in seeing a 3rd season of the show. Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.

Credits :Pinkvilla

