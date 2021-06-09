The Family Man 2: Abhay Verma conveys gratitude as the show gets lauded: I shall try my best to entertain

Abhay Verma who delivers a breakout performance as Salman/Kalyan in The Family Man 2 thanks the makers and expresses gratitude as the show gets appreciation from the audience.

The performances in The Family Man 2 have been appreciated by the audience and have uplifted the integrity of the narrative. From Samantha to Manoj Bajpayee, all cast members have played their part to perfection. However, one of the breakout stars of the show is certainly a young actor called Abhay Verma who played the complex character of a boy conflicted between dual ideologies. Abhay played the character called Salman/Kalyan who eventually is shown to be one of the antagonists of the film. His character was constantly torn apart between the love that he feels and the mission that he has been handed responsibilities for.

In his latest Instagram post, Abhay Verma expressed gratitude for the fact that the show with a significant amount of his screen presence has been seen and appreciated by a larger audience. Showcasing his feelings through a lovely video message, he said, “Thank you Raj and DK sir, and my director Suparn for allowing me with this opportunity to be a part of this wonderful family of The Family Man. I also want to thank every member of this show who made it look like what it looks like.” Abhay has previously played smaller parts in web series like ‘Little Things’ and ‘Marzi’.

Take a look at the post:

While expressing his gratitude for the praise that he has garnered for his performance, Abhay said, “The love, respect, and affection you have shown towards Salman/Kalyan is amazing. My shoulders feel heavy but I take this responsibility with my head up. I shall try my level best to entertain you guys in whatever way I can.”

