The Family Man 2: Aly Goni says Rahul Vaidya & he are 'literally Srikant & JK'; Jasmin, Manoj Bajpayee react

While showering praise on The Family Man 2, Aly Gony tagged his friend Rahul Vaidya and claimed that they both were Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi's characters in real life. Aly's ladylove Jasmin Bhasin and actor Manoj Bajpayee had an epic response to it.

A web series that has been the talk of the town is The Family Man 2. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Sharib Hashmi, the second season of The Family Man is all set to stream from June 4, 2021. Ahead of it, TV actors Aly Goni went ahead and saw the trailer that came out last week and went all gaga over it. Not just this, he related his and Rahul Vaidya's friendship with on screen characters of Srikant and JK played by Manoj and Sharib in the first season. This also evoked a response from Jasmin Bhasin and Manoj Bajpayee.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Aly tagged Rahul and claimed that after seeing the trailer of season 2, he could feel that they both were real life Srikant and JK. He wrote, "Kal #FamilyMan2 ka trailer dekh ke mujhe humare purane din yaad aa gaye @rahulvaidya23 Srikant and JK are literally us!!! I seriously #CantWaitForTheFamilyMan & see what both of them get upto this time, just like humare purane din." To this, Manoj also reacted as he was reminded of his old days with Sharib during the shoot. He wrote, "'Yaadein yaad aati hai,' humko bhi...#CantWaitForTheFamilyMan."

Take a look at the fun banter:

Kal #FamilyMan2 ka trailer dekh ke mujhe humare purane din yaad aa gaye @rahulvaidya23 . Srikant and JK are literally us!!! I seriously #CantWaitForTheFamilyMan & see what both of them get upto this time, just like humare purane din pic.twitter.com/IjmtI1yqiW — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 25, 2021

The only time I won’t be getting jealous of you guys together without me because I’ll be busy watching the new season of Family Man!! I #CantWaitForTheFamilyMan too https://t.co/vmLpngP9AJ — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 25, 2021

'Yaadein yaad aati hai,' humko bhi...#CantWaitForTheFamilyMan — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 25, 2021

Really ??? Will see it bro — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 25, 2021

On the other hand, Jasmin claimed that it was the one time in her life that she would not get jealous of Rahul and Aly doing something without her as she herself would be busy watching the new season. She wrote, "The only time I won’t be getting jealous of you guys together without me because I’ll be busy watching the new season of Family Man!! I #CantWaitForTheFamilyMan too." Rahul too responded to Aly and promised him that he will watch the show too.

The cute banter between Rahul, Aly, Jasmin and Manoj managed to leave their fans in awe. The show is all set to stream next month and it is already the talk of the town. While there has been an objection against it portraying Tamils in a bad light, the makers have gone ahead to issue a statement and urged all to watch the show first. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and South superstar Samantha Akkineni. It is created by Raj and DK and will stream on Amazon Prime on June 4.

