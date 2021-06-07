The Family Man 2: Amul celebrates Manoj Bajpayee's web series with a doodle; Says 'Family ke Mann Ko Bhaaya'

The Family Man 2, which features Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, has been among the much awaited web series of the year.

Manoj Bajpayee’s massive fan following has been in for a massive treat lately as he came with the much awaited The Family Man 2 early this month. Helmed by Raj & DK, the espionage drama happens to be the sequel of the 2019 release The Family Man and also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead. Released on June 4, the web series had opened to rave reviews from the audience and the viewers are all praises for Samantha and Manoj’s stint.

For the uninitiated, Manoj plays the role of a National Investigation Agency agent while Samantha, who is making her Hindi OTT debut, was seen as the lead antagonist in the espionage drama. And now, Amul, who is known for its creative doodles, has decided to celebrate the release of The Family Man 2. Amul’s recent artwork featured Srikant (played by Manoj), Raji (played by Samantha) and Suchi (played by Priyamani). It also came with a message, ‘Family Ke Mann Ko Bhaaya’ and ‘Spies Up Your Life’ written on it. The doodle was captioned as “#Amul Topical: Popular streaming OTT series...”

Take a look at Amul’s tribute to Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2:

Interestingly, The Family Man 2 marks Samantha’s first collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee and she can’t stop gushing about it. Talking about her experience of working Manoj, the actress had told Pinkvilla, “Outside I was calm, but inside I was like I think crying a bit. I was just in shock and thankfully the character also in the scene was supposed to be like blank. So that was actually I wasn’t acting.”

