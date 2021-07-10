‘The Family Man 2’ fame Ashlesha Thakur researched and studied for her kissing scene: Had to bring maturity

Ashlesha Thakur, who played the role of Dhriti in the second season of The Family Man, opened up on her romantic scene. Check out what she said.

The Family Man 2 fame Ashlesha Thakur who essayed the role of Dhriti in the series has opened up on the romantic parts with Kalyan, played by Abhay Verma in the show. She is one of the most loved characters in the spy series. While speaking to News18, Ashlesha revealed that when she was informed about a small peck and a love interest in the second season it made her quite nervous but she did her research. Ashlesha also called the romantic scene ‘no fun’.

“I was very nervous. It was a very new thing for me to do. I had to bring maturity to the character and not have that kiddish way of acting. I wanted to make it look very natural and spontaneous. I watched a lot of web series where there is a love interest involved,” she said. Calling the scene more technical, she added that the directors discussed the scene with her and her father. “I decided that I wanted to go ahead with it since I am also evolving as an actor. I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing,” added the 17-year-old actress.

Ashlesha and Abhay have also worked together in a TVC before The Family Man. About building the chemistry and playing out the scene, Ashlesha said that she was lucky to know him already. The actress also spoke on the gruesome kidnapping scene and said it was exhausting and emotionally and mentally challenging for her. She felt nervous to enact the scene, but when the directors supported her, she knew that she was on the right track.

Ever since the show released, Ashlesha informed that she has been getting a lot of proposals on social media. “I have a lot of ‘rishtas’ in my DMs and people are sending me the creepiest and the sweetest of messages. I like the attention but I don’t know how much of it is true,” she said.

Season two of The Family Man also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Vedant Sinha, Shahab Ali, Sharad Kelkar and Dalip Tahil among others.

