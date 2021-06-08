The Family Man 2: ‘Impressed’ Twitterati start a meme fest; Netizens ask for Chellam Sir spin off

Twitterati is mighty impressed by Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh in The Family Man 2. Twitter has been filled with memes dedicated to Chellam. Check it out.

Raj and DK’s latest release ‘The Family Man 2’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, has managed to live up to the expectations of fans. Ever since it's released, the show has been receiving glowing reviews from both critics and fans alike. Besides, Manoj and Samantha’s terrific performances, Tamil actor Uday Mahesh aka Chellam sir has blown away everyone with his brilliant stint in the second season of the popular show. The character of Chellam sir, a retired agent, has broken the internet as the fans of the show can’t seem to get enough of him.

Notably, impressed by Uday Mahesh’s stint, Twitterati started a hilarious meme fest on the microblogging site Twitter. The ever-dependable Chellam Sir was an asset to the team, said many users. Some of them have also demanded a dedicated spin-off series featuring the enigmatic character. in the lead role. “Now we want a #ChellamSir spin-off series. @PrimeVideoIN #BetterCallChellam,” said one user. Another fan tweeted, “A character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it.” Using memes and hilarious one-liners, netizens have flooded Twitter with praise for the 15-minute role. From funny memes to queries, the internet has been filled with posts dedicated to Chellam sir.

Take a look at the memes below:

A character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it #ChellamSir #Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/FAa8OYV7Rw — Vishal Singh (@Vishal14K) June 6, 2021

Google and Wikipedia to Chellam sir pic.twitter.com/faV7HtZmvg — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 follows the life of a spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by actor Manoj Bajpayee. The show traces the life of Tiwari who is working for an anti-terror agency and also dealing with problems within his family. South beauty Samantha Akkineni was seen in the role of an antagonist, terrorist Raji in the show. The crime thriller also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas among others, and was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

