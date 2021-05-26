The Family Man 2: Makers of Manoj Bajpayee starrer address the mystery about ‘what happened in Lonavala’

The Family Man 2 will be featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead and will be releasing on June 4 this year.

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani have been all over the headlines these days courtesy The Family Man 2. The sequel of their much popular espionage web series is all set to release next week and the audience can’t keep calm about it. And while everyone is eagerly The Family Man 2, there has been a curiosity about extra-marital conundrum between Suchitra and her colleague Arvind and their mysterious trip to Lonavala. In fact, the audience has been wondering about what transpired between the two there.

And now, ahead of the release of the series, the team of The Family Man 2 has finally addressed the mystery and have shared a video regarding the same. In the video, the director duo Raj & DK were seen making an attempt to downplay the extra-marital angle between Suchitra and Arvind. The filmmakers and Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade share their opinions and guess that the two might have gone to buy chikki to Lonavala. While Priyamani aka Suchitra is quizzed about the same, she continues to keep things under the wrap and adds to the mystery.

Well, the reaction of the team of The Family Man 2 has definitely added to the curiosity and has dropped hints about the series coming with some new twists. Meanwhile, the series, which is slated to release on June 4, will also feature Samantha Akkineni in the lead as she will be making her debut in Bollywood.

