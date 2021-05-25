The Family Man 2 makers urge all to 'wait & watch the show' as TN seeks ban on it; Samantha Akkineni shares it

Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee have amplified a statement issued by the makers' Raj and DK for The Family Man 2 series after a Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko demanded a ban on the show. In his letter to the I & B Ministry, Vaiko claimed that the show hurt Tamil sentiments.

A web show that has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons is The Family Man 2 starring Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The show's trailer released last week and it left netizens excited. However, a certain section of people were not happy with the portrayal of Tamils in the second season and hence, objected to it on social media. 'The Family Man 2 against Tamils' also trended on Twitter after the trailer release and recently, Rajya Sabha MP from TN, Vaiko wrote to I & B Ministry as he demanded a ban on the second season release.

Amid this, the makers' Raj and DK have issued a statement on the controversy and actors Manoj and Samantha have shared it on their social media handles. In their press statement, Raj and DK, who have created the Family Man series, have urged all to wait for the show to release. A part of the statement reads as "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians."

Take a look at the statement:

Further, Raj and DK added that they have only respect for Tamil people and have ensured that they are sensitive towards them. The statement further reads as "We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it." Samantha and Manoj shared the same on social media today.

The Rajya Sabha MP Vaika had claimed that the show had portrayed Tamils with links to Pakistani Terrorists and further alleged that it wrongly showed the sacrifices made by Tamil Eelam. The character played by Samantha namd Raji led to a massive debate over this when the trailer was released on Youtube. Many users expressed their disappointment in the portrayal of Tamils on the show. Hence, the show landed in trouble. The Family Man 2 season 2 features Manoj, Samantha, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. It also features the late Arif Basra. The show is all set to stream from June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

