The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee calls it 'most challenging' project: Staying optimistic has been the hardest

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 is all set to drop tomorrow. Ahead of it, Manoj penned a long note to express gratitude to fans for the love and revealed that the series will premiere at midnight.

Finally the day has arrived when fans of The Family Man will once again get to witness the magic of Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari in the second season of the popular web series. This time, the stakes are higher for Srikant and with Manoj, Samantha Akkineni also has joined as Raji in the second season. Now, as the series' second season is all set to drop tonight at 12 AM, Manoj has penned a long note expressing his gratitude to all the fans who have showered the show with love.

In his note, Manoj has also expressed that the second season was a challenging project and has remembered the frontline workers too who are helping out amid the pandemic. The actor also went on to express that it was hard to keep oneself positive amid the current time. However, he shared that the entire team of The Family Man was indebted to fans for the love. He ended his note by sharing that the series will premiere at midnight and from then on, the Family Man belongs to all the audience.

Manoj wrote, "So the day is finally here...Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet. These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times. For all of us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure ) that we have received from every one of you."

He further said that he was humbled by the love pouring in for the series and thanked the cast members of the show. Manoj wrote, "Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew and Prime Video team who have persevered through it all. Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received."

The Family Man 2 trailer managed to break all records and left fans intrigued to know more about Srikant's story. The show will have Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi reprise their roles from the first season and Samantha is the new entry in the second season. Created by Raj & DK, the show is all set to release on June 4, 2021.

