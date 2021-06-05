The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee overwhelmed with show's response; Pens a note of gratitude to fans, Almighty

Manoj Bajpayee, whose ‘The Family Man 2’ just dropped on Amazon Prime, is utmost grateful to his fans and the Almighty and shares a gratitude note for everyone on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee, has been the talk of the town since last month, and all the credit goes to the release of his web series ‘The Family Man 2’. The first season of ‘The Family Man’ left fans waiting eagerly for the next season, hence the chaos of season 2. ‘The Family Man 2’ has been released finally and the viewership and response given by the people made Manoj Bajpayee overwhelmed, thus to express his gratitude to people, the actor shared a message for everyone on Instagram.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a short video of mixed clips from season 2 of his hit web series and captioned it as, “Don’t know what and how many words will describe as to how much thankful I am feeling to Almighty and the audience for the massive response to @familymanamazon”. The message is indeed convincing as people are happy with the plot of the news season. His co-star Sunny Hinduja who plays the character Milind wrote, “Saaaar Dhasuest performance ever”. Annup Sonii was all praise for Manoj Bajpayee and said “Dear Manoj, its fabulous...Screen sparkled every time you came on screen...Each one is so good but you are different”.

Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram post-

These were just the comments from co-stars and industry friends, whereas the comments by fans are immense. Season 2 of ‘The Family Man’ has topped the charts and broke several records. The web series also stars Samantha Akkineni and this is her debut in OTT. Meanwhile, people are already expecting season 3 from the directors.

