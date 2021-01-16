The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha Akkineni look stylish as they are snapped during promotions; PICS

Today, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni have been clicked in the city during The Family Man season 2 promotion.

After releasing the teaser of Amazon Prime’s The Family Man season 2, the star cast of the web show is currently busy in promoting the same. In the second season, the existing cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Shrarib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar will be joined by Samantha Akkineni. Now for the promotions of The Family Man 2, the South diva has come down to Mumbai from Hyderabad. Today, Manoj and Samantha have been clicked in the city during a promotional event.

They both donned stylish looks and were seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi present there. Yesterday, the whole team was joined by the makers of The Family Man, Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). Meanwhile, The Family Man season 2 is scheduled to be streamed on Amazon Prime from February 12, 2021. Now, in the latest pictures, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen donning a grey hued blazer paired with black pants and matching high neck t-shirt. While Samantha can be seen wearing a sleeveless denim bodycon dress. She is looking gorgeous as usual with her makeup on point and wavy hair look.

Check out the latest picture of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of The Family Man season 2 will be released on January 19.

According to the Indian Express report, earlier, while talking about The Family Man season 2, Raj and DK said in a statement, “We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man.”

