  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha Akkineni look stylish as they are snapped during promotions; PICS

Today, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni have been clicked in the city during The Family Man season 2 promotion.
19204 reads Mumbai
The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha Akkineni look stylish as they are snapped during promotions; PICS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After releasing the teaser of Amazon Prime’s The Family Man season 2, the star cast of the web show is currently busy in promoting the same. In the second season, the existing cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Shrarib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar will be joined by Samantha Akkineni. Now for the promotions of The Family Man 2, the South diva has come down to Mumbai from Hyderabad. Today, Manoj and Samantha have been clicked in the city during a promotional event.

They both donned stylish looks and were seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi present there. Yesterday, the whole team was joined by the makers of The Family Man, Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). Meanwhile, The Family Man season 2 is scheduled to be streamed on Amazon Prime from February 12, 2021. Now, in the latest pictures, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen donning a grey hued blazer paired with black pants and matching high neck t-shirt. While Samantha can be seen wearing a sleeveless denim bodycon dress. She is looking gorgeous as usual with her makeup on point and wavy hair look.

Check out the latest picture of Manoj Bajpayee  and Samantha Akkineni here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of The Family Man season 2 will be released on January 19.

According to the Indian Express report, earlier, while talking about The Family Man season 2, Raj and DK said in a statement, “We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man.”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni kick off The Family Man season 2 promotions in style with Raj & DK

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni join thrilling chase; Trailer out on Jan 19
The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee set to return on 12 February, Samantha Akkineni joins the chase
Bhonsle Twitter Review: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's acting as a retired cop & call it a masterclass film
EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on Mrs Serial Killer getting mixed reviews: Conflicts of opinion are bound to happen
Shahid Kapoor watches Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man amid lockdown; Says ‘Really enjoyed it’
Jennifer Winget returns with Code M season 2; Makers unveil teaser on Army Day as they pay tribute to soldiers