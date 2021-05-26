The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee says Asif Basra ‘fell off his chair’ when he gave an ode to ‘Baazigar’

Manoj Bajpayee mentioned a hilarious incident when he was doing his dialogue which was an ode to Baazigar and Asif Basra laughed so much that fell off the chair. Read further to know more.

The Family Man season 2 trailer received accolades from the audience, especially for the hilarious dialogues. At the end of the trailer, Manoj’s character gets irritated with the marriage counselor played by Asif Basra and shares some of his quotes with him with one of them being a dialogue from Baazigar. Manoj improvised the dialogue by adding an abuse at the end which caught everyone by surprise and they started to laugh at it. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj spoke about his interactions with the deceased actor Asif, performing the Baazigar ode scene with him and Asif’s advice to Manoj about changing the lifestyle.

Narrating behind the scenes moments of the last scene of the trailer, Manoj said, “Asif Basra literally apni kursi se gir gaya haste-haste aur usne kaha ki yaar yeh mujhe bataya nahi gaya tha ke iska character is tarah se behave karega..." (Asif fell off his chair laughing and jokingly he said how he got caught unaware with this character trait). He also mentioned as the scene and takes kept progressing both Asif and Priyamani, who was standing by his side in the scene could not keep a straight face as they found Manoj’s dialogue and dialogue delivery to be hilarious.

Manoj spoke about the conversation he had with Asif while making the show and mentioned that Asif asked him to shift his base to Dharamshala, where Basra used to live. Manoj spoke about thinking that Asif is living an evolved life away from the hustle and bustle of the city and would get very jealous of his lifestyle.

