The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee says 'mask on' as Rajasthan Police use Srikant's pic for a double mask post

As the date for The Family Man 2's premiere draws near, fans are excited to see Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant. Taking advantage of the buzz around the show, Rajasthan Police shared a special post featuring Srikant to raise awareness about COVID 19 rules and the actor has reacted to it.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, even the authorities are trying their best to raise awareness about protocols to safeguard oneself. Speaking of this, Rajasthan Police went ahead and tapped into the fans' love for The Family Man 2 series to raise awareness about double masking amid COVID 19 second wave. Actor Manoj Bajpayee took a note of the special post featuring his character Srikant wearing a mask that was created by the state's police and has shared his take on it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manoj reposted the tweet by Rajasthan Police where they urged people to be the maximum guy like Srikant, who is seen wearing a double mask amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Rajasthan Police shared a photo of Srikant with a double mask and wrote, "#TheFamilyMan Mr.Shrikant (@BajpayeeManoj) strikes a tremendous balance between the safety and responsibilities of himself and his loved ones. Because, they love family and country, So the minimum guy is adopting #MaximunSafety You also follow. Maintain #SafeDistance And #doublemask Be sure to put." Manoj also reacted to it and urged all his fans to follow what the police was saying.

Take a look:

Guys Listen to @PoliceRajasthan MASK ON !!! don’t be a minimum guy!!! https://t.co/zZNOSCZLo7 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 1, 2021

Manoj wrote, "Guys Listen to @PoliceRajasthan MASK ON !!! don’t be a minimum guy!!!" Amid the pandemic, several state police forces are using trending topics on social media to spread awareness about following COVID 19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 is all set to premiere on June 4 and it will feature Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi apart from Manoj in the lead. The series' trailer managed to garner a lot of love as fans were waiting for the second season for a long time. Created by Raj and DK, the show is all set to premiere on Prime Video.

Also Read|The Family Man 2: Makers of Manoj Bajpayee starrer address the mystery about ‘what happened in Lonavala’

Credits :Manoj Bajpayee Twitter

Share your comment ×