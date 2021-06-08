The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee & Sharib Hashmi break into impromptu dance in the fun BTS video; Watch

In a video shared by Manoj Bajpayee, he breaks into an impromptu dance on the street with Sharib Hashmi while shooting for The Family Man 2. Scroll further to watch the video.

The Family 2 has been making all the waves on the internet considering that the latest season has broken out in a big way. The gripping narrative and thrilling plot devices of this season have been successful in garnering acclaim from the audience and the critics. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the homegrown Indian intelligence agent with middle-class problems has recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram handle. In the show, Manoj showed many facets of the character from intensifying emotion to gut-wrenching action but in this BTS video, he breaks into dancing.

Manoj and Sharib Hashmi, who plays his subordinate and best friend in the show can be shown shooting a sequence on the street with some additional actors in the frame passing by while dancing. Sharib decides to break into an impromptu dance and enjoys himself to the fullest as he freestyles with others. Being a part of the fun, Manoj also joins him in this improvised dance. One of the directors from the prolific duo, Raj & DK, who have helmed both seasons of The Family Man, also starts to dance with Manoj and Sharib just relishing at the moment.

Season 2’s end dropped a major hint about what to expect from season three. Manoj Bajpayee in an interview with PTI spoke on the matter and said, “There's a lot of work that goes into making a season. I will be very happy if Amazon and Raj and DK decide to do a season three but before that, the writing has to be complete. All the formalities need to be finished.”

