Family Man 2: Manoj calls his swear words post 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar' dialogue ugly: Never used them in life

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen reprising his role of Srikant in The Family Man 2 and the series is already creating a substantial buzz in the town.

After receiving a stupendous response for Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man, directors Raj & DK are set to return with the much awaited sequel of the espionage drama and the audience can’t keep calm. In fact, the trailer of The Family Man 2 has received a massive response and added on to fans’ excitement for the series. Interestingly, ever since the trailer has been released, Manoj’s ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’ dialogue, also featuring Priyamani and Asif Basra, has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

Recently, Manoj opened up on the using swear words after ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’ dialogue and stated that it was ugly and that he doesn’t uses such words in his real life. During his interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor stated, “The swear words I say after 'jo jeeta wahi sikander', I have never used them in my life. It is such an ugly swear word I don't know how it came so organically to me. Because I was in Shrikant Tiwari's character the whole time, it just came organically. I suddenly held my head, and I said ‘ki sh*t yaar yeh loge yahi rakhenge, yahi rakho iske alawa kuch nahi rakhna hai (These people will use it. Just this and nothing else)”

Meanwhile, talking about The Family Man 2, the espionage drama will also feature Samantha Akkineni as the lead antagonist. Interestingly, the show will mark the actresses much talked about Hindi OTT debut as the series is set to release on June 4 this year.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

