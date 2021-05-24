The Family Man 2: Raj & DK remember Asif Basra ahead of series release; Say ‘Losing him left us heartbroken’

As The Family Man 2 is set to release on June 4, directors Raj & DK have paid a tribute to Asif Basra who will be seen on screen for the last time in Manoj Bajpayee starrer.

After the massive success of The Family Man, all eyes are on the success of the sequel of the popular web series. Titled as The Family Man 2, the espionage web series will feature Manoj Bajpayee reprising the lead role of the NIA agent. While the audience have been eagerly waiting for The Family Man 2, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of the series which had left the audience wanting for more. Interestingly, the espionage web series also marks the last project of late actor Asif Basra.

Trigger Warning

For the uninitiated, Asif had died by suicide in Dharmshala in November last year. Talking about the same Himachal Pradesh SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI, “Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.” And while his demise came as a massive shock for everyone, filmmakers Raj & DK recently remembered the late actor and stated that they have been heart broken by Asif’s death and even called him a brilliant actor.

They wrote, “Many of us have been affected by the loss of a loved one in the last year. Asif Basra shot with us for Season 2. He was brilliant! And losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken! May your soul find peace and comfort wherever you are... Asif Basra!”

Take a look at Raj & DK’s post for Asif Basra:

Meanwhile talking about The Family Man 2, the series will also mark Samantha Akkineni’s much talked about Bollywood debut and will be releasing on June 4.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Kai Po Che actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala; Report

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×