The Family Man 2: Raj Nidimoru REVEALS Uday Mahesh was not first choice for Chellam Sir: We cast another actor

Raj Nidimoru speaks on having to cast another actor to play Chellam Sir and what went wrong with the casting decision. Read further to know more.

Raj Nidimoru, who is one of the creators behind The Family Man along with DK, spoke about Uday Mahesh not being the first choice to portray Chellam sir. The Family man 2 has garnered immense praise from the audience and the characters have descended into pop culture conversation. One of the highlights of the latest season was a seemingly small character length-wise but someone who made a major impact in the narrative called Chellam sir. Chellam proved to be a highly intelligent character with sources in all directions who often came to service for Srikant Tiwari.

During a Clubhouse session, Raj revealed that Uday Mahesh was not the first choice in fact, they cast another actor. He said, “A fun fact that I don’t think many people know is that we actually cast another actor and we shot for a bit. Not even shot, we were preparing to shoot, and it just wasn’t working out. Not working out because he was not well. Poor guy was just not in good health. He didn’t know what was going on… I think he hadn’t been acting for a very, very long time, so it just didn’t work out. We felt very bad and didn’t know what to do. Even he said, ‘excuse me’, because he was just not there at all.”

Raj mentioned that for a brief period they even thought of their co-writer Suman Kumar to portray Chellam since he was invested in the character. He said that Suman got ready with a new haircut but DK vetoed him out saying, “No way he looks like Chellam!’ Then we got the real Chellam.”

Also Read| Raj & DK open up on The Family Man season 3; Say ‘We have the concept, we have an idea’

Share your comment ×