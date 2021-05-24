The Family Man 2: Rajya Sabha MP demands a ban from I&B Ministry on Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni starrer

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's first collaboration, The Family Man Season 2 has landed in trouble. Reportedly, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has penned a complaint to the Union I&B Minister, Prakash Javadekar and sought a ban on the show's second season.

A series that has been the talk of the town since the trailer of the second season was out is The Family Man 2. Starring Manoj Bajapyee as Srikant while Samantha Akkineni as Raji, the trailer has received over 40 million views already. However, amid this, it has landed into trouble as Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has sent a written complaint to Union I&B Minister, Prakash Javadekar and demanded a ban on the series' second season. The letter claimed that the trailer depicts Tamilians as terrorists.

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha MP highlighted that the trailer showcased links of Tamils with ISI agents in Pakistan. Further, the letter that was sent by the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the show also wrongly portrays the sacrifices made by the Tamil Eelam. Referring to Samantha's character Raji on the show, the letter by the Minister claimed that portraying her as a terrorist with connections with Pakistani miscreants has hurt Tamil sentiments. Hence, the minister demanded a 'Stop' on the release of the show.

Take a look at the letter:

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiku seeks ban on #TheFamilyMan2 for hurting Tamil people sentiments, writes letter to Prakash javadekar ji.. pic.twitter.com/eGfVyMlyYC — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 23, 2021

The letter also highlighted that if the show was not stopped from being released, the people of Tamil Nadu 'will react very seriously' and that the government may have to face serious consequences. While the show's trailer has managed to stir curiosity among the viewers, it also has offended a section of netizens. As soon as the trailer was released last week, a certain section on Twitter began trending 'Family Man 2 Against Tamils' as they were offended by the portrayal of Samantha's character.

Meanwhile, the show is all set to release on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Manoj and Samantha, it also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and others. It is created by Raj & DK. Pinkvilla had also informed its readers that the show has also been renewed for a third season. Amid this, the demand for a ban on the second season has surely left fans of the show concerned.

